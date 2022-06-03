Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist

A California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside a couch acquired through Craigslist. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California found thousands of dollars hidden inside a couch she recently got from an online listing.

Vicky Umodu said she found $36,000 in the couch she got for free from a seller on Craigslist.

Umodu found several envelopes filled with money once she got the couch home. At first, she said she didn’t realize what she had found.

“I was so excited, I was screaming, ‘It’s money,’” Umodu said.

The California woman said she did return the cash to the original owners, who told her they got rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

But the owners were so grateful that they gave Umodu $2,200 as a thank you.

The family also said they ended up finding hundreds of dollars hidden around the house where the couch was located.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

‘Summer Splash Days’ begin in the Hub City
'Summer Splash Days' begin in the Hub City
Work begins on Herrington Rd. in Petal to alleviate traffic issues
Work begins on Herrington Road
Hattiesburg schools offering free summer meals
Hattiesburg schools serve free summer meals
Petal School District: Renovations underway at former McDonald’s building
Former McDonald's building being renovated for student learning
‘Summer Splash Days’ begin in the Hub City
‘Summer Splash Days’ begin in the Hub City