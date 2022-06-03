Win Stuff
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake.

Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the warehouse, but on the property.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Amazon released this statement in regards to the shooting:

