USM baseball tops Army, 2-0, in NCAA opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall made single runs in the fifth and sixth innings stand up Friday afternoon as the Golden Eagles defeated the United States Military Academy 2-0 in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Regional.

Top-seeded USM (44-16) moved into a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pete Taylor Park

The Golden Eagles will face the winner of Friday’s second game between second-seeded Louisiana State University and third-seeded Kennesaw State University.

Fourth-seeded Army (31-24) will take on the LSU-Kennesaw loser in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

Hall (9-2), Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, allowed four hits and a walk over eight shutout innings Friday while striking out nine. Landon Harper picked up his 12th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

First baseman Christopher Sargent drove in USM’s first run with an RBI-double in the fifth inning and the Golden Eagles scored in the sixth inning on a two-out throwing error.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.