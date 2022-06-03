Win Stuff
‘Summer Splash Days’ begin in the Hub City

The free program lets kids hang out with firefighters and learn about the fire department while cooling off.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is continuing its tradition with the Hattiesburg Fire Department for “Summer Splash Days.”

The free program lets kids hang out with firefighters and learn about the fire department while cooling off.

The program started several summers ago and has now become an event that the firemen look forward to.

“We allow the children to play in the water, interact with the firemen, look at the truck and ask any questions about the fire department they may have,” said Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade. “It’s a good way to keep them active throughout the summer.”

Summer Splash Days will be every Thursday in June and July at different parks in the Hub City from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

