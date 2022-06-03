Bridge bordering Hattiesburg park to reopen Friday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bridge on Buschman Street fronting Town Square Park in Hattiesburg will reopen to traffic Friday afternoon.

Hattiesburg officials said a “quick closure for routine maintenance and cleaning of the bridge,” prevented through traffic on Buschman between Main and Walnut streets, though the entire street was not closed.

That block of Buschman should reopen to through traffic by 2 p.m.

