Bridge bordering Hattiesburg park to reopen Friday afternoon

Buschman Street, which runs adjacent to Town Square Park in Hattiesburg, will reopen Friday...
Buschman Street, which runs adjacent to Town Square Park in Hattiesburg, will reopen Friday afternoon.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bridge on Buschman Street fronting Town Square Park in Hattiesburg will reopen to traffic Friday afternoon.

Hattiesburg officials said a “quick closure for routine maintenance and cleaning of the bridge,” prevented through traffic on Buschman between Main and Walnut streets, though the entire street was not closed.

That block of Buschman should reopen to through traffic by 2 p.m.

