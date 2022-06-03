MDOT holds open house regarding US-15 project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted an open house Thursday evening to present where the US Highway 15 project currently stands.

The Route 15 project will include safety improvements along the 3.5-mile stretch of highway between Audubon Drive to Interstate 59.

Proposed improvements include: replacing the two-way left-turn lane with a raised median to reduce conflict areas, evaluating existing driveways for recommended improvements and evaluating existing traffic signals and Intelligent Transportation Systems to optimize traffic flow.

“The big thing is safety,” said MDOT District Six Engineer, Kelly Castleberry. “That’s our number one goal. We’ve had roughly 1,000 accidents within this corridor over a certain period of time.”

“Then, the other thing is also efficiency, being able to move traffic from point A to point B. So, we’re trying to accomplish those two goals and make sure the businesses still have access so that they’re able to get their goods and services out as well.”

While MDOT, and its partnering company, Gresham Smith, are currently in the designing phase, they want to hear from Laurel residents.

Research has led to some much-needed improvements, but the community can help close the gap on issues potentially overlooked.

“Everything that we’re presenting tonight (is) a concept for the public just to let them view and see what’s what we’re proposing,” said Castleberry. “Of course, this is their time. This is the public’s time to come out (and) see what it is. We’re actually looking for comments.”

“I think at the end of the day, the public’s going to be happy with it,” said Randy Battey, Senior Transportation Engineer with Gresham Smith. “It’ll take a little time to get used to as with anything new, but I think at the end of the day, we’re gonna see some real improvements in the crash rates. I’m excited and I think hopefully the community will be as well.”

Questions, comments and concerns regarding the US-15 project can be emailed directly to the team at amanda.sapala@greshamsmith.com

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.