LRMA’s annual ‘Blues Bash’ set for June 10

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s renowned “Blues Bash,” will bring blues and barbeque back to the Pine Belt region.

The bash, featuring the soulful sounds of Fred T & The Band, is set for 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 10.

LRMA director George Bassi said the evening presents an opportunity for everyone to come out and enjoy a fun, relaxed evening under the live oak trees on the front lawn of the museum.

“Tickets are $25, and with that, (you) not only get music, which this year it’s Fred T and The Band, which is a great band out of the Jackson area, a blues band here in Mississippi,” Bassi said, “(but) we’ll also have barbeque by Hog Heaven here in Laurel and beverages. We have Coca Cola United out of Hattiesburg as well as the Southern Beverage Company here in the Pine Belt, and both will be providing drinks for all our guests (who) come.

“But understand, too, that if you don’t have a ticket, you’re more than welcome to come and just listen to the music as well.”

This year’s Blues Bash is generously sponsored by Roy Rogers Body Shop, Bok Homa Casino, Southern Beverage, Burson Entrekin Orr Mitchell & Lacey, PA, Chris Albritton Construction, First South Farm Credit, Laurel Oaks Dental Care, Kim’s Auto Group, Magnolia State Bank, Walley Forestry Consultants, Woodland Realty, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Rock 104, and WDAM 7.

