JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was announced during a Friday press conference at the Jackson Police Department headquarters that on Thursday, June 2, a teen girl turned herself in to police, admitting to being part of the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles.

The girl, Cartisha Cashion, 19, has been charged with murder, drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.

Otha Brown, 18, has also been charged with the murder of the 12-year-old and aggravated assault of his brother, 16-year-old Onterrio McDougles.

Turkuan Cohen, 18, was originally charged in the crime but is no longer a suspect due to his alibi, which showed he was not at the scene when the boy was shot.

The Jackson Police Department also provided an update on their Criminal Apprehension team Friday morning.

The CAT was created in September of last year, and was formed to address violent offenders in the city.

The team has been credited with taking illegal guns and drugs off the streets of Jackson, as well as leading to several arrests.

According to police, since January of 2022, the CAT team has made 73 felony arrests, 33 misdemeanor arrests, seized 63 handguns, 42 assault rifles and three shotguns.

They also announced that, overall, 116 felony arrests have been made and 125 handguns have been seized. In May alone, the CAT team made 20 felony arrests.

“It is our goal to eradicate crime so that all Jacksonians can feel safe,” stated Commander Abraham Thompson.

