Jones County experiences increase in drug overdoses

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to two reports of alleged overdoses this week. Both victims needed multiple doses of Narcan to be revived.

The first call came in Wednesday around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies on the scene administered two doses of Narcan. A third dose came from the Powers Fire and Rescue emergency responders.

The patient was treated on scene by EMServ medics and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center. Their medical condition is still unknown at this time.

The second call came in after midnight on Thursday.

One Narcan dose was administered by the victim’s neighbor. The responding deputies administered another dose. The third dose came from the Sharon Fire and Rescue emergency responders.

The individual was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time.

JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall says the issue has officers carrying more Narcan than usual.

“When we started seeing Fentanyl, they’d start carrying two,” said Sumrall. “One for the victims (and) one for themselves because Fentanyl will absorb in the skin. Now they just take as many as they want because most people… most of the overdoses ... it’s going to take at least two doses to get them out of it,” says Sumrall.

Sumrall says the narcotics department is working hard to fight the drug problem in the county by arresting the dealers.

If you’d like to report suspected drug-related concerns, you can call Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

