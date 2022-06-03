Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love hot rod classic cars, the Mississippi Classic Cruisers 2022 Garage Tour is Saturday, June 4th.

The tour begins in Brookhaven.

You can tour the garage of Dr. Ken Walley in Brookhaven, The Dennis Duncan Motorsports Garage in Terry, and the garage of Adam Strength in Raymond.

The tour meets in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store located at 6745 South Siwell Road in Byram, leaving at 8 a.m.

Tour Stop #1: The Garage of Dr. Ken Walley, 479 Dunn Ratcliff Road, Brookhaven, MS

Ken, a retired orthodontist, is a Mid-Year (1963-1967) Corvette expert and has eight of these desirable vehicles, including the “Holy Grail” of all Corvettes, a 1963 Split Window Fuel Injected Coupe. He also has his Father’s original restored 1964 Chevrolet pickup and a super rare documented 1967 Chevrolet Super Sport 427 Impala. Ken built his garage starting in 2014 and the first phase is 5400 square feet in size. Since a garage is never large enough he added a second building in 2021 with 2400 square feet.

Tour Stop #2: Dennis Duncan’s Motorsports Garage, 1325 Cassidy Road, Terry, MS

The Duncan Garage is a vehicle restoration shop and they have been working on all types of vehicles beginning in the 1970′s and 80′s with go-carts, and then moving into round track racers, and now are more of a restoration and hot rod fabrication shop. Currently in their shop, they are doing a frame off swap on a 1949 Cadillac, building a 1964 Mustang resto-mod, building a 1931 Model A hot rod, a 1966 Chevy Nova resto-mod, and a 1958 Chevy patina pick up. Their 4800-square-foot shop has a paint booth, a lift, sheet metal tools, and more. The Duncan Garage is definitely a garage worth touring.

Tour Stop #3: The Adam Strength Garage, 10895 Midway Road, Raymond, MS

Adam Strength owns Strength Roofing and has been a car and hot rod guy for many years. His garage/shop is 4000 square feet of heated and cooled space and also has a 2000-foot porch on it. Adam has been involved for some time with round track racing, fabricating cars for himself and his son. He is currently doing some rat rod fabrication and has a number of those cars there at present. The shop has five bays and a lift with many metal working tools such as multiple welders, metal brakes, and other metal machining tools.

For more information, RSVP to Mike Martin at mikeamartin02349@gmail.com or call (601) 906-1196.

