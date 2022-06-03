Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hiring might have slipped last month to a still-strong level

FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month,...
FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.(FREE TO USE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of robust hiring, U.S. employers might have pulled back slightly in May, to levels that would still be consistent with a healthy job market, despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.

If so, that would snap a record-breaking streak of 12 straight months in which job growth had topped 400,000. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.5% — matching a half-century low — from 3.6%.

The May jobs report the government will issue Friday coincides with inflation near a four-decade high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo report their oldest giraffe had to be euthanized.
Zoo’s oldest giraffe, Dottie, euthanized after unable to stand on own
6pm Headlines 6/2
6pm Headlines 6/2
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
Laurel residents come out to see where US-15 project currently stands.
MDOT holds open house regarding US-15 project