Hazmat team secures area after phenol leak in Magee

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hazmat team was called in to secure an area after a phenol leak in Magee.

The incident occurred at the Love’s Truck Stop in the 1700 block of U.S. 49.

Simpson County Emergency Management Director John Kilpatrick says an 18-wheeler leaked the substance due to a valve leak.

Authorities say people were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incident.

The truck driver told 3 On Your Side that another truck was being called in to transport the rest of the substance.

