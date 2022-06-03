Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hazmat team secures area after phenol leak in Magee

Phenol leak at Love's Truck Stop in Magee.
Phenol leak at Love's Truck Stop in Magee.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hazmat team was called in to secure an area after a phenol leak in Magee.

The incident occurred at the Love’s Truck Stop in the 1700 block of U.S. 49.

Simpson County Emergency Management Director John Kilpatrick says an 18-wheeler leaked the substance due to a valve leak.

Authorities say people were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incident.

The truck driver told 3 On Your Side that another truck was being called in to transport the rest of the substance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

‘Summer Splash Days’ begin in the Hub City
'Summer Splash Days' begin in the Hub City
Work begins on Herrington Rd. in Petal to alleviate traffic issues
Work begins on Herrington Road
Hattiesburg schools offering free summer meals
Hattiesburg schools serve free summer meals
Petal School District: Renovations underway at former McDonald’s building
Former McDonald's building being renovated for student learning
‘Summer Splash Days’ begin in the Hub City
‘Summer Splash Days’ begin in the Hub City