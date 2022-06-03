Hattiesburg schools offering free summer meals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to feedingamerica.org, one in every six children worries about where their next meal will come from.

Hattiesburg Public School District plans to help fight child hunger this summer.

Starting Monday, June 6, the district will offer free summer meals to children 18 and under.

They will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at N.R. Burger Middle School.

You do not have to be a Hattiesburg student or resident to receive the free meals.

“Childhood hunger has always been at the forefront of this community, as well as other communities, so we want to do our part to fill in the gap and to help families to provide nutritious meals,” says Alexis Caston, director of child nutrition.

All schools will serve:

Breakfast: 7am - 9am

Lunch: 11pm-1pm

The following schools will be serving meals from June 6th to June 30th, Monday - Thursday:

Grace Christian Elementary

Hattiesburg High School

Hawkins Elementary School

Rowan Elementary School

Thames Elementary School

F.B. Woodley Elementary School

N.R. Burger Middle School is the only school that will be serving meals Monday - Friday.

