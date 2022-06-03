Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg schools offering free summer meals

Children 18 and under can eat two free meals through the month of June.
Children 18 and under can eat two free meals through the month of June.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to feedingamerica.org, one in every six children worries about where their next meal will come from.

Hattiesburg Public School District plans to help fight child hunger this summer.

Starting Monday, June 6, the district will offer free summer meals to children 18 and under.

They will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at N.R. Burger Middle School.

You do not have to be a Hattiesburg student or resident to receive the free meals.

“Childhood hunger has always been at the forefront of this community, as well as other communities, so we want to do our part to fill in the gap and to help families to provide nutritious meals,” says Alexis Caston, director of child nutrition.

All schools will serve:

  • Breakfast: 7am - 9am
  • Lunch: 11pm-1pm

The following schools will be serving meals from June 6th to June 30th, Monday - Thursday:

  • Grace Christian Elementary
  • Hattiesburg High School
  • Hawkins Elementary School
  • Rowan Elementary School
  • Thames Elementary School
  • F.B. Woodley Elementary School

N.R. Burger Middle School is the only school that will be serving meals Monday - Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Hattiesburg schools offering free summer meals
Hattiesburg schools serve free summer meals
Local power companies are sharing tips to keep people safe before, during, and after a storm.
Hurricanes and power outages: How electric companies prepare for major storms
The building was donated to the school district after McDonald’s moved to a new location on the...
Petal School District: Renovations underway at former McDonald’s building
“The anticipated completion date for the Herrington Road project is August 31st, 2022,” said...
Work begins on Herrington Rd. in Petal to alleviate traffic issues