‘Free Fishing Weekend’ starts Saturday in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says anyone can fish without a sport fishing license in all public waters in Mississippi during “Free Fishing Weekend,” June 4 - 5.

The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June of each year is designated as Free Fishing Weekend.

In addition, July 4 is designated as “Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day” on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Any person may saltwater sport fish without a recreational saltwater fishing license on July 4 in the marine waters of Mississippi - waters south of Interstate 10.

Although anglers are not required to have a recreational saltwater license for Free Fishing Weekend and Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day, they still need to adhere to all size and possession limits.

You can learn more by visiting the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.

