Forrest County Judge hosting job fair in Hattiesburg

Judge Gay Polk-Payton will host the 4th annual Summer job fair
If you’re looking for a job, you’ve got two days to get your resume ready.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you're looking for a job, you've got two days to get your resume ready.

On Monday, June 6, the 4th Annual Summer job fair is happening at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg. The doors will open at 10am and close around noon.

Some of the employers participating include: Ingalls Shipyard, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Pearl River Community College, Channel Control Merchants, Brown Bottling Company and many more

The host, judge Gay Polk-Payton said some of the employers will conduct interviews on the spot.

“Work on your interviewing skills,” said Payton. “Watch some Youtube videos, get someone to look over your resume. A lot of times, your resume may have a typo that you don’t notice because you’ve read it to say what it’s supposed to say instead of what it actually says. So, get somebody to proofread your resume.”

Event organizers said to “dress to impress” because a red carpet walk will greet participants. Guests will also receive free, hot-plate lunch plates.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

