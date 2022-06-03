Dixie Electric helping the Pine Belt save money this summer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents met LED Lucy, the lightbulb mascot, and learned how to save money while staying cool this summer.

On Thursday, June 2, LED Lucy and Dixie Electric held an energy fair at the Lowes in Petal. Employees set up informational tables with hands-on displays that taught visitors about insulation, light bulbs and caulking windows and doors - all big factors when it comes to energy efficiency.

Amanda Mills, communication specialist with Dixie Electric, said the goal of the event was helping customers learn how to lower their power bills.

“Summertime, obviously heat is an issue here,” said Mills. “Also, pools are a really big commodity here in south Mississippi. So, making sure your pool pumps are energy efficient, making sure your thermostat - especially with technology today, you can get digital thermostats where you can make sure you’re turning that up when nobody is home during the day - (will save money). We do suggest 78 degrees, so anything when you lower that below 78 to cool your home that’s going to make that bill go up.”

Dixie Electric serves roughly 40,000 customers across the Pine Belt within seven counties: Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper.

Dixie Electric will host another energy fair on Friday, June 3 at the Lowes in Laurel.

