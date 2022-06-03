Win Stuff
ALERT: Phone scam reported by PRVEPA customers



By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents should be cautious of any unsolicited calls claiming to be from area electric companies.

On Friday, June 3, officials at Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association (PRVEPA) issued a scam alert on their social media platforms.

“We are getting some reports of scammers targeting PRVEPA members,” reads the alert. “They are calling and threatening to disconnect their power if past due payment isn’t received. Please do not give out any information, banking or personal, to someone you don’t know.”

PRVEPA is an electric cooperative with members across 12 counties in south-central Mississippi.

To report a suspicious call or to get more information, contact your local service office or visit the PRVEPA website here.

