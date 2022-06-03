06/03 Ryan’s “Coolest” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Despite the name of today’s forecast, this morning was actually the warmest of the week! This afternoon will make up for it though thanks to our morning cloud cover and “cool” front’s influence with a high near 86. That morning cloud cover is still associated with last night’s front, and while that will leave the area quickly we’re still in for a chance of afternoon/evening showers once again. I expect this chance will be lower than the last few afternoons/evenings, but the chance is still there and “weather awareness” will likely be heightened thanks to the NCAA Regional Tournament in the area. One of the most notable games today will be USM’s against Army at 1:00 PM, right when the afternoon rain chances begin to spike. I expect there not to be any issues since the storms should develop along the coast and then drift towards us through the early evening, but if they set up slightly further north they could arrive sooner. Anything that does pop up will be limited, and likely only last a few minutes...really just helping to cool things down for a bit. The only risk to the tournament will likely be lightning delays if any of these showers turn into thunderstorms.

Thankfully, today is the rainiest of the next week, so the rest of the tournament will be nothing but sunshine and gradually increasing cloud cover. Even the humidity will begin slightly subdued, but will rise to miserable/uncomfortable levels again by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.