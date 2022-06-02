Win Stuff
Work begins on Herrington Rd. in Petal to alleviate traffic issues

Work has begun on Herrington Road in Petal to expand the two-lane road into four lanes leading into the Petal Primary School and Petal High School.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
During the regular school year, traffic becomes congested in the student pick-up area at the Primary School, and the added lanes will help alleviate those issues.

During the regular school year, traffic becomes congested in the student pick-up area at the Primary School, and the added lanes will help alleviate those issues.

Utilities adjacent to Herrington Road have been relocated, and work has begun prepping the site for the project.

Dr. Matt Dillon is the superintendent of the Petal School District. He says the work will take place over the summer break.

“The anticipated completion date for Herrington Road will be August 31st, 2022,” said Dillon.

“A lot of things should be happening over the course of the summer and of course with a modified school schedule, we’ll be starting back July 22nd, so it will not be completed prior to school.”

“Traffic will continue the way it is right now until we’re able to expand and open at the end of August.”

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the area while construction is taking place.

