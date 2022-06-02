Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Wildcats advance to NJCAA DII National Championship

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

ENID, Okla. (WDAM) - The No. 1 Pearl River baseball team is one step closer to its ultimate goal. After winning a 13-11 slugfest against Florida State College Jacksonville on Wednesday evening, the Wildcats will now play for the first National Championship in program history.

The Wildcats await the winner of Mercer County and Madison with a date and time still to be announced.

“We challenged the guys and told them that they had to go up there and find a way. I’m so proud of them,” head coach Michael Avalon said. “They did a heck of a job tonight. These guys don’t quit. They’re not going to quit. If you’re going to beat us, you’re going to have to earn it. Florida State College gave us fits there and credit to them, but our guys just don’t give up. That’s not who we are and that’s not what we are. I’m just proud of this group. They really battled.

“The bottom line is we’re playing for a National Championship. That sounds sweet but now we just have to go get it.”

Avalon talked about the Wildcat faithful during his postgame interview.

“Look at this crowd from Pearl River,” he said. “It’s so special. We are 12 hours from home. We’re so glad they believe in us like they do and that they back us. That really helps these guys.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as...
Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

Latest News

PRCC baseball
Wildcats advance to NJCAA DII National Championship
In addition to the National Championship, USM had four teams finish as division champions.
USM ESports wins first National Championship in program history
Hattiesburg ADP encourages local businesses to show Golden Eagle spirit
USM baseball spirit
USM's Rainbow Six Siege team defeats Carthage University (WI) for first National Championship.
USM ESports wins first National Championship in program history