Wildcats advance to NJCAA DII National Championship

ENID, Okla. (WDAM) - The No. 1 Pearl River baseball team is one step closer to its ultimate goal. After winning a 13-11 slugfest against Florida State College Jacksonville on Wednesday evening, the Wildcats will now play for the first National Championship in program history.

The Wildcats await the winner of Mercer County and Madison with a date and time still to be announced.

“We challenged the guys and told them that they had to go up there and find a way. I’m so proud of them,” head coach Michael Avalon said. “They did a heck of a job tonight. These guys don’t quit. They’re not going to quit. If you’re going to beat us, you’re going to have to earn it. Florida State College gave us fits there and credit to them, but our guys just don’t give up. That’s not who we are and that’s not what we are. I’m just proud of this group. They really battled.

“The bottom line is we’re playing for a National Championship. That sounds sweet but now we just have to go get it.”

Avalon talked about the Wildcat faithful during his postgame interview.

“Look at this crowd from Pearl River,” he said. “It’s so special. We are 12 hours from home. We’re so glad they believe in us like they do and that they back us. That really helps these guys.”

