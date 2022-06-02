Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

Pfizer cites a study showing the shots are safe and boosted immunity. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/SHAWN ROCCO/MEAGAN DUNPHY-DALY/OCHSNER HEALTH)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.

Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said.

The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children’s hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent

Latest News

Kim Kardashian is asking for the temporary prison release of Uvalde shooting victim Eliahna...
Kim Kardashian asks for temporary prison release of Uvalde victim’s father for funeral
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden using national address to urge Congress to act on guns
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty to terror charge
ADA offers plea deal if owner of loud barking dog get its vocal chords removed.
Assistant district attorney recommends dog have vocal cords removed, owner says