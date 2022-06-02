Hattiesburg Regional coaches talk postseason play ahead of Friday’s games

The four head baseball coaches from the Hattiesburg Regional are scheduled to take part in a 4 p.m. news conference this afternoon.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Scott Berry, Louisiana State University’s Jay Johnson, Kennesaw State University’s Ryan Coe and the United States Military Academy’s Jim Foster will offer their thoughts on the National Collegiate Athletic Association postseason baseball that starts Friday.

Top-seeded USM (43-16) will meet fourth-seeded Army (31-23) at 1 p.m. Friday at Pete Taylor Park. The clubs are meeting for the first time.

USM, the regular-season Conference USA baseball champion, the Golden Eagles are making their 18th regional appearance while hosting for the third time.

Army, four-time defending Patriot League champion, is making its 10th Division I postseason baseball appearance.

Second-seeded LSU (38-20) will take on third-seeded Kennesaw State (35-26) at 6 p.m. Friday at Pete Taylor Park. The two teams will be meeting for the first time.

The Tigers will be appearing in their 34th regional, while the Owls will be playing in their second.

The 2022 Hattiesburg Regional features three teams from the 2004 Baton Rouge Regional: LSU; USM; and Army.

