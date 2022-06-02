Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

UPDATE: Man wanted for failure to register as sex offender turns self in

Gregory Harold Collins Jr.
Gregory Harold Collins Jr.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of not registering as a sex offender has surrendered himself to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and is now in custody.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, Gregory Harold Collins Jr. was wanted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and providing a fraudulent address.

Collins was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 24, 2008, in the Rock County, Wisconsin Circuit Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent

Latest News

Houses in the area may be affected by low water pressure and/or no water.
Petal: Water main break reported on Thompson Blvd.
Hattiesburg, along with Pete Taylor Park, will be filled with baseball fans this weekend as USM...
Hattiesburg Regional coaches talk postseason play ahead of Friday’s games
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
Jones County deputies applied doses of Narcan on two people in a 12-hour period.
JCSD deputies respond to overdose incidents