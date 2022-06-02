UPDATE: Man wanted for failure to register as sex offender turns self in

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of not registering as a sex offender has surrendered himself to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and is now in custody.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, Gregory Harold Collins Jr. was wanted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and providing a fraudulent address.

Collins was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 24, 2008, in the Rock County, Wisconsin Circuit Court.

