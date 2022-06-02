Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

State auditor to speak in Ellisville

Shad White will speak to the Rotary Club in Ellisville on June 13.
Shad White will speak to the Rotary Club in Ellisville on June 13.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who is responsible for overseeing how Mississippians’ state tax dollars are spent will be speaking in Jones County in the next few weeks.

State Auditor Shad White, will be the guest speaker at the Ellisville Rotary Club on Monday, June 13.

The luncheon is set for noon at the Jones College cafeteria.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Jonathan Purvis
Father of child porn victims speaks out on ex Yazoo County deputy who pleaded guilty to charges

Latest News

Jones County deputies applied doses of Narcan on two people in a 12-hour period.
JCSD deputies respond to overdose incidents
Mississippi is hoping to boost exports to international timber markets.
Deadline approaching for timber showcase
The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median
If you've ever thought about a career as an electric lineworker, Mississippi Gulf Coast...
MGCCC program offers free training to be an electric lineworker