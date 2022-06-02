State auditor to speak in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who is responsible for overseeing how Mississippians’ state tax dollars are spent will be speaking in Jones County in the next few weeks.

State Auditor Shad White, will be the guest speaker at the Ellisville Rotary Club on Monday, June 13.

The luncheon is set for noon at the Jones College cafeteria.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.