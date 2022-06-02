Win Stuff
Scott Berry previews Hattiesburg Regional

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss gears up to host its third NCAA Regional and second in the last five years.

The No. 1 seeded Golden Eagles welcome 2-seed LSU, 3-seed Kennesaw State and 4-seed Army to Hattiesburg.

USM coach Scott Berry looks ahead to this weekend’s tournament.

