REMINDER: Primary, general election day on June 7th

The primary and general election day in Mississippi is coming up, with polls opening on Tuesday, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Forrest County Circuit Clerk, Gwen Wilks says she encourages voters to verify their polling location, which can be found on the voter registration card.

Forrest County Circuit Clerk, Gwen Wilks says she encourages voters to verify their polling location, which can be found on the voter registration card.

“If you don’t have your voter registration card, which is easy to do, you can call our office at 601-582-3213 and we’ll be glad to help,” said Wilks.

Wilks says voters are required to bring a photo ID to the polls.

Identification can include a driver’s license, a United States passport, a government employment ID card, a United States military ID, a student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university or college, a firearms license, a Mississippi Voter identification card or a tribal photo ID.

Voters can also use the Mississippi Mobile ID app for identification, according to Wilks.

“You have to bring your ID, but we can actually use the ID on the phone now, but it has to be from that app,” said Wilks. “You know, there’s specific things we look for, but, yes, we can use that app now.”

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day and received by the county circuit clerk’s office within five business days of June 7.

“If you want changes, you have to vote, you have to get out there and make the changes,” said Wilks. “It’s just really important, you have to get out there and vote.”

For more information on voter election day reminders, you can visit the Mississippi secretary of state’s website.

