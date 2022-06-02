Petal: Water main break reported on Thompson Blvd.

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the City of Petal, a water main break has been reported on Thompson Boulevard.

Houses in the area may be affected by low water pressure and/or no water.

Crews are working to resolve the issue at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

