Petal: Water main break reported on Thompson Blvd.
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the City of Petal, a water main break has been reported on Thompson Boulevard.
Houses in the area may be affected by low water pressure and/or no water.
Crews are working to resolve the issue at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
