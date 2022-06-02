Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Petal: Water main break reported on Thompson Blvd.

Houses in the area may be affected by low water pressure and/or no water.
Houses in the area may be affected by low water pressure and/or no water.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the City of Petal, a water main break has been reported on Thompson Boulevard.

Houses in the area may be affected by low water pressure and/or no water.

Crews are working to resolve the issue at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent

Latest News

Hattiesburg, along with Pete Taylor Park, will be filled with baseball fans this weekend as USM...
Hattiesburg Regional coaches talk postseason play ahead of Friday’s games
Gregory Harold Collins Jr.
UPDATE: Man wanted for failure to register as sex offender turns self in
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
Jones County deputies applied doses of Narcan on two people in a 12-hour period.
JCSD deputies respond to overdose incidents