Petal School District: Renovations underway at former McDonald’s building

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal School District officials are working to complete phase one of the project, which will convert the former McDonald’s building on East Central Avenue into a center for after-school and summer extracurricular activities.

The building was donated to the school district after McDonald’s moved to a new location on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Phase one of the $100,000 project includes a new HVAC system, updated roofing and improvements to the interior of the building and work is expected to be completed by fall.

Dr. Matt Dillon is the superintendent of PSD. He said the building will provide unique learning opportunities for the students.

“During the school day, we’re going to have a unique opportunity to use that for career and technical education,” said Dillon. “Our special education classes can come utilize that facility as needed.”

“I envision that building being used throughout the day and even after hours, and so we’re blessed and very thankful for that. We’re just having to put a little TLC into it, and it’s taking a little more time than we anticipated.”

After renovations are completed, new furnishing will be added along with technology items needed to provide for the educational needs of the children in the district.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.