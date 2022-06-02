Win Stuff
Lawsuit between Biloxi Shuckers co-owners alleges racial discrimination

Overtime Sports Owner Tim Bennett (seen here) is suing his fellow Biloxi Shuckers co-owner, Ken Young.(Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Overtime Sports Owner Tim Bennett is suing his fellow Biloxi Shuckers co-owner, Ken Young.

In a lawsuit filed June 1, 2022, Bennett accuses Young of racial discrimination, interference with business relationships, and breach of contract. And he’s asking for a jury to hear his case.

The lawsuit states that Young is contracted to pay Bennett $100,000 every January. Bennett claims he hasn’t received a payment in more than two years, and Young owes him $227,500. Bennett believes the reason Young hasn’t paid him is because of his race.

“Defendant, a Caucasian individual, has honored his business obligations and contracts with his Caucasian business partners and vendors but has failed to honor his contractual relationship and obligations to Plaintiff because he is an African American,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit goes on to detail ways Bennett claims Young damaged his business relationships and reputation. Along with a loss of income, Bennett claims to have suffered “emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life”.

In addition to the $227,500 Bennett says Young owes him, he’s also seeking compensatory damages “in an amount to be determined by a jury.”

Bennett is being represented by the Chambers & Gaylor Law Firm of Jackson.

Read the full lawsuit here: https://bit.ly/3GHixLm

