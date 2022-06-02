JCSD deputies respond to overdose incidents

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies treated in less than 12 hours two individuals who appeared to have overdosed.

The first incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday after deputies received a report that a 24-year-old female passenger had passed out in a vehicle and was not breathing.

Deputies, along with volunteer fire department members and EMServ Ambulance Service medics, arrived at a Dollar General on Mississippi 15 in the Glade community.

JCSD Deputy Howard Chandler arrived on scene and administered two doses of nasal Narcan with Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders initiating CPR and rescue breathing.

A third dose of nasal Narcan was administered by Powers EMRs and assistance was provided by Glade Fire & Rescue firefighters, JCSD said.

The patient was treated on scene by EMServ medics and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

Her medical condition is unknown at this time, JCSD said.

A second overdose was reported at 12:43 a.m. Thursday on University Avenue in the Sharon community.

A 24 year male reportedly overdosed and was not breathing.

A resident reportedly administered Narcan to the individual and JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith arrived and later administered nasal Narcan to the unresponsive individual, JCSD said.

CPR was initiated with a Sharon Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ medics providing primary emergency medical care.

The individual was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

His medical condition is unknown at this time.

”JCSD deputies, volunteer emergency medical responders and firefighters from Glade, Sharon and Powers, as well as EMServ Ambulance Service medics gave it their all on these two overdose incidents trying to save lives,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Illegal narcotics are killing people right here in Jones County. If you are addicted, please go seek help for your addiction before you become a statistic.

“We are actively pursuing illegal narcotics dealers and making significant arrests, but the fight is by no means over. Our narcotics agents are diligently working to identify, arrest and bring to justice those who are peddling this garbage.”

