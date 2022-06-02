Win Stuff
Hit-or-miss showers will be possible tomorrow. This weekend will be sunny and hot.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 6/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT
This evening will be warm with a few showers this evening as temperatures fall into the 80s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 70s.

Scattered t-storms will be possible during the heat of the day tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend will be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will be even hotter. Temperatures will creep up into the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will soar into the mid 90s by the middle of the week as a heat bubble builds up over the southeast.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 6/2
06/02 Ryan’s “Wettest” Thursday Morning Forecast
