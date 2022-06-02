Hattiesburg ADP encourages local businesses to show Golden Eagle spirit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is gearing up for a busy weekend at the ballpark as the University of Southern Mississippi’s Golden Eagles join the road to Omaha.

Chad Newell, the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership president, says the company has sent out multi-media messages encouraging the city to participate in the baseball festivities.

“We are pushing out on all our social media feeds and our websites and our rundown email distribution that goes to over 2,500 business leaders,” said Newell. “We are encouraging them to get involved and show that black and gold Southern Miss spirit.”

Newell says the weekend will also create a large economic impact for greater Hattiesburg to have teams come in from New York, Georgia and Louisiana.

“Put out the yard signs, the black and gold in the widows of their establishments and really show that Southern Miss support,” said Newell. “The businesses around here are pretty good at getting all decked out for USM.”

When it comes to showing school spirit, it’s not only the local fans but also the ones visiting the Hub City, too, says Newell.

“I think the more we can show that community spirit and team spirit for Southern Miss, just the better vibe it creates in the area and the more welcome our visitors will feel,” said Newell. “We know that it’s going to be a packed house at the Pete, so I encourage all businesses to get out there and participate and I hope they already have their tickets.”

Newell says it will take the community as a whole to paint the city black and gold.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.