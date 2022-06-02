Win Stuff
Forrest General Healthcare Foundation hosts 6th annual ‘Win This Car’ raffle

One person will win a 2022 Honda Pilot SE for only $75.
(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky person will receive a brand new 2022 Honda Pilot SE for just $75.

The Forrest General Healthcare Foundation is holding its sixth annual ‘Win This Car’ raffle with this year’s proceeds going towards the Ashbury Hospice House.

Tickets are on sale from June 1 through August 22 or until all 1,600 tickets are sold.

“I mean, who wouldn’t love to win the car if you paid $75 and you’re getting close to a $50,000 vehicle,” asked Martha Dearman, executive director of FGHF.

Tickets can be purchased through one of the following methods:

  • Going in person to the Foundation office located at 125 S. 28th Avenue, Suite 149, Hattiesburg,
  • Calling 601-288-4396 or fax completed order form to 601-288-4367,
  • Going online by clicking HERE or
  • Mailing completed form to P.O. box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404-9010 with payment made out to Forest General Healthcare Foundation.

