Forrest General Healthcare Foundation hosts 6th annual ‘Win This Car’ raffle
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky person will receive a brand new 2022 Honda Pilot SE for just $75.
The Forrest General Healthcare Foundation is holding its sixth annual ‘Win This Car’ raffle with this year’s proceeds going towards the Ashbury Hospice House.
Tickets are on sale from June 1 through August 22 or until all 1,600 tickets are sold.
“I mean, who wouldn’t love to win the car if you paid $75 and you’re getting close to a $50,000 vehicle,” asked Martha Dearman, executive director of FGHF.
Tickets can be purchased through one of the following methods:
- Going in person to the Foundation office located at 125 S. 28th Avenue, Suite 149, Hattiesburg,
- Calling 601-288-4396 or fax completed order form to 601-288-4367,
- Going online by clicking HERE or
- Mailing completed form to P.O. box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404-9010 with payment made out to Forest General Healthcare Foundation.
