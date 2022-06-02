Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Do red flag laws work to prevent gun violence?

Florida's red flag gun law seem to be working, and some see it as a blue print on how to move forward in other states. (Credit: KMBC, WSVN, CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are proposing new gun restrictions in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre.

One proposal is pushing states to offer red flag laws, also known as risk protection orders or RPOs. They allow authorities to seize guns and block the sale of firearms to people showing signs of violent intent.

Florida enacted such a measure after the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

A Florida man who recently had to turn over his guns said it was because he sent a photo of himself with a gun pointed at his chin to a loved one on the anniversary of his son’s death.

“Listen, I’m a strong second amendment guy. I’m a conservative. I believe risk protection orders work,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The risk protection orders usually last a year and the individual cannot buy guns during that time either.

“It’s simply a cooling-off period until you have some mental health counseling,” Judd said.

Florida is one of 19 states that have passed a law like this. It is one of just a few red states with such legislation.

“We left nothing on the table to make sure that we prevented what happened here at Douglas and happening in the state of Florida again,” former state representative Jared Moskowitz said.

He graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

In 2018, after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty there, lawmakers passed legislation that not only established its red flag law but also raised the age requirement to buy a gun from 18 to 21, added a 3-day waiting period, added a guardian program which allows trained school staff to carry guns and set aside about $400 million for mental health and school security.

Gun reform with bipartisan support passed by a Republican legislature was signed into law by a Republican governor in just a matter of weeks.

“Not one Republican who voted for that bill in Florida has paid a political price for protecting kids and doing the right thing,” Moskowitz said.

Judd said everyone has to “work together.”

Data obtained by CNN showed that more than 8,000 orders have been granted across the state, but the National Rifle Association has sued the state of Florida over gun reform legislation and gun advocates are voicing concerns.

But as the country once again grapples with finding solutions to end horrific school shootings, Florida Republicans and Democrats say the red flag laws are working.

“Nothing is more important than protecting our children, nothing,” Judd said.

Following recent massacres in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, those looking to change gun laws see a blueprint in Florida on how to move forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender
Jonathan Purvis
Father of child porn victims speaks out on ex Yazoo County deputy who pleaded guilty to charges
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound

Latest News

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER...
‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tulsa police give update on mass shooting investigation
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
Gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building
The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median