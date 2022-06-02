Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Deadline approaching for timber showcase

Mississippi is hoping to boost exports to international timber markets.
Mississippi is hoping to boost exports to international timber markets.(Gray TV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi timber harvesters will have an opportunity later this month to display their wares for purchasing agents from around the globe.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, joined by the United States Trade Association, has invited buyers from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Indonesia and Vietnam, to visit timber producers on-site around the state as well as a products showcase in Jackson.

The week-long “Mississippi Timber Promotion Inbound Trade Mission” will run from June 26 through July 1.

The Mississippi Timber Products Showcase will be held June 29-30 at the Mississippi Trade Mart. Any Mississippi timber companies, exporters or individuals wishing to participate must register by June 15.

Showcase participation levels include:

  • Individual entry; $50
  • 10-by-10 display booth; $225
  • 10-by-20 display booth; $450
  • Sponsor level; $1,000.

The registration form can be found under Alerts and Announcements on mdac.ms.gov.

For more information or questions about the showcase, contact Ginger Williamson at (601) 359-1150 or ginger@mdac.ms.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender
Jonathan Purvis
Father of child porn victims speaks out on ex Yazoo County deputy who pleaded guilty to charges
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound

Latest News

The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median
If you've ever thought about a career as an electric lineworker, Mississippi Gulf Coast...
MGCCC program offers free training to be an electric lineworker
PRCC baseball
Wildcats advance to NJCAA DII National Championship
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent