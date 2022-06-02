Deadline approaching for timber showcase

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi timber harvesters will have an opportunity later this month to display their wares for purchasing agents from around the globe.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, joined by the United States Trade Association, has invited buyers from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Indonesia and Vietnam, to visit timber producers on-site around the state as well as a products showcase in Jackson.

The week-long “Mississippi Timber Promotion Inbound Trade Mission” will run from June 26 through July 1.

The Mississippi Timber Products Showcase will be held June 29-30 at the Mississippi Trade Mart. Any Mississippi timber companies, exporters or individuals wishing to participate must register by June 15.

Showcase participation levels include:

Individual entry; $50

10-by-10 display booth; $225

10-by-20 display booth; $450

Sponsor level; $1,000.

The registration form can be found under Alerts and Announcements on mdac.ms.gov.

For more information or questions about the showcase, contact Ginger Williamson at (601) 359-1150 or ginger@mdac.ms.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.