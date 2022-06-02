Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists are asked to use caution on Interstate 59 northbound, at Exit 65, after an 18-wheeler rolled over in the median in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 18-wheeler rolled over after colliding with a passenger car.

All northbound lanes are open at this time, but traffic will be slowed in the area as crews work to remove the 18-wheeler, HPD says.

The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic will be shifted to one lane periodically while wreckers attempt to remove the semi-truck.

