Chance of afternoon, early evening showers Thursday

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 06/01
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Good Wednesday, everyone!

Today is the first day of the 2022 hurricane season.

While there is a good chance that Alex will develop in the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this week, it poses no threat to the Pine Belt.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for an early evening shower or thunderstorm but they will die out shortly after sunset. You can expect lows tonight to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

For Thursday, look for a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday night with lows in the upper 60s.

For Friday, there is a 30% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. More of the same weather is forecasted for the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

