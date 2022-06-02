Win Stuff
Animal Shelter to host feline ‘Adoption Day’ event

If you are looking for a new furry friend, now is your chance to adopt one.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking for a new furry friend, now is your chance to adopt one.

The Southern Pines Animal Shelter is hosting a cat adoption day this Saturday, June 4 with a special discount on adoption fees.

Dani Snell, Southern Pines philanthropy and marketing manager, said the shelter currently has about 43 cats available for adoption and about 40 pets in need of fostering.

“We have just a ton of kittens who would absolutely love to find a new home,” said Snell. “We are running an adoption special; its $50 off their current adoption fees. They will meet the cats, fill out paperwork and we’ll talk to them a little about the cat they are looking for, and we will give the cat a new home.”

The event will be located at the Pet Smart in Hattiesburg from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Snell also said anyone interested in fostering animals should join the Southern Pines group on Facebook.

