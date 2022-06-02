Win Stuff
06/02 Ryan’s “Wettest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Not starting differently, but we’ll end today with a little more rain than the rest of the week.
06/02 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

A little less fog out there this morning despite at least a few trouble spots, though like the last few days it won’t last long past 8 AM. Also like the last few days, the skies will be largely clear through the morning and early afternoon, but rain chances rise quickly in the later afternoon and evening. That’s due to an approaching front, which will bring our highest chances of showers and thunderstorms this week. The daily rain chance is at 40% as I expect it to rain a little less than half the day, mostly on the back end from 7 PM onward. We’ll see some activity carry over into Friday morning, but it’ll taper off fairly quickly. We’ll still see another chance of afternoon/evening showers Friday, but it won’t likely interfere with the start of the Hattiesburg Regional baseball tournament. USM’s game will be at one, and any heating based activity by that time will be well south, though at least a few cooling showers later are expected. Saturday is looking quite dry, but Sunday brings one more chance of rain before a dry trend that’ll take us through most of next week.

