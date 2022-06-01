Win Stuff
Sumrall Public Library, Main St. Association host story walk & scavenger hunt

The event encourages children and parents to spend time together downtown while reading at a child’s pace.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Public Library and Sumrall Main Street Association teamed up this week to promote reading.

The combined event featured parts of the book, “The Gruffalo,” featured on windows in downtown shops.

The event encourages children and parents to spend time together downtown while reading at a child’s pace.

“I ran into one little boy Thursday evening as he was doing it, and he was really loving the story, so he was trying to read it by himself, so it was taking him a little longer,” said Bridgett Broom, the manager of the LR Boyer Memorial Public Library.

After completing the scavenger hunt and story walk, children can return to the library for a prize.

The library is encouraging parents to participate until Thursday, June 2.

