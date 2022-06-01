Win Stuff
Physician gives hydration tips as temperatures rise

Officials with Hattiesburg Clinic are giving people hydration tips as temperatures heat up.
Officials with Hattiesburg Clinic are giving people hydration tips as temperatures heat up.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As temperatures rise, doctors are reminding people of hydration tips to help keep everyone safe and cool.

According to Dr. Jeremy Wells with Hattiesburg Clinic, a good rule of thumb is to drink a full glass of water in the morning, followed by six to eight glasses or more each day.

Wells says there are several things that may indicate dehydration. These include hunger, decrease in sweat, headaches and body aches, cramps and dry skin and lips. Wells says confusion may also be a sign in older patients.

He said one tip to remember is to drink water preventatively.

“Hydration is just important to keep everyone safe,” said Wells. “You know, the big thing is knowing your body, so knowing you need to hydrate and starting that early. So, it’s hard to play catch-up with hydration. It’s much easier to plan.”

“If you know there’s going to be days you’re going to be busy or you’re going to be out in the heat, gotta do some yard-work... the hydration part really starts early.”

He adds if you have a hard time drinking plain water, flavors can be added.

