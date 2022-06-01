Win Stuff
Petal School District to provide free meals for students during the summer

By Eddie Robertson
May. 31, 2022
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District will once again be working to reduce hunger in the Friendly City by continuing its Summer Meals program this year.

The program is designed to continue providing nutritious meals to students as well as their families during the summer.

Meals are free for children 18 and younger while adults can purchase an on-site meal for the low cost of only $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch & dinner. There is no application or proof of income required.

The program runs from May 31 through June 30.

Petal Middle School will be offering breakfast (Dine-In ONLY) from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Petal Upper Elementary will provide dinner (Drive-Thru ONLY) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Matt Dillon is the superintendent of the PSD. He said many families are struggling to make ends meet and this is a way they can help.

“This is a way we can impact our youngsters during the summer months to have free meals from birth to 18-years of age,” Dillon said. “Then, it’s just a small monetary fee for adults, $2 for breakfast and $3 for adults to have lunch and dinner.”

“This is a great way to get a quality, healthy meal for our students and families to enjoy during the summer months. They’re going to have a great time over the summer and be best prepared as we start back to the school year very soon.”

The PSD is also encouraging kids to continue reading during the summer months.

