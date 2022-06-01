Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Petal High School band returns from Washington, D.C.

Members of the Petal High School band returned to the Pine Belt today after traveling to Washington, D.C., to march in the National Memorial Day Parade.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Members of the Petal High School band returned to the Pine Belt today after traveling to Washington, D.C., to march in the National Memorial Day Parade.

Brittany Swindoll, director of bands for the Petal School District, says the band was chosen to represent Mississippi in the parade this year, and it’s also the first time they have traveled since 2015.

“Some of these students have never left the state of Mississippi, much less been to our nation’s capital, so it was a really big deal for them to get to experience,” said Swindoll. “I’m really proud of them for pushing through and being in the glaring sun for the opening ceremonies and then going and lining up for the parade. It was tough, but they were all really grateful for this experience.”

Swindoll says along with marching in the parade, the 170 students were able to visit the Lincoln Memorial, the White House and various national museums.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary

Latest News

Bay Fest preview
Bay Fest kicks off Wednesday night
Three students from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) received national recognition...
USM students win Kennedy Center awards
Petal High School band returns from Washington, D.C.
Petal High School band marches in National Memorial Day Parade
Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11
Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11