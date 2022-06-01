Petal High School band returns from Washington, D.C.

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Members of the Petal High School band returned to the Pine Belt today after traveling to Washington, D.C., to march in the National Memorial Day Parade.

Brittany Swindoll, director of bands for the Petal School District, says the band was chosen to represent Mississippi in the parade this year, and it’s also the first time they have traveled since 2015.

“Some of these students have never left the state of Mississippi, much less been to our nation’s capital, so it was a really big deal for them to get to experience,” said Swindoll. “I’m really proud of them for pushing through and being in the glaring sun for the opening ceremonies and then going and lining up for the parade. It was tough, but they were all really grateful for this experience.”

Swindoll says along with marching in the parade, the 170 students were able to visit the Lincoln Memorial, the White House and various national museums.

