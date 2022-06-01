Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile visits the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents might have seen an oversized hotdog in the hub city today.

The Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile set up at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg this morning.

Dozens of families stood in long lines just to get a picture next to the famous “hotdog” car.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said he was happy to see the big turnout.

“We’re very excited, (Oscar Mayer) came last year and had such a good time,” said Taylor. “We contacted them, the Pocket Museum contacted them and said, ‘Hey, we hope you’ll come back again next year, and we’d sure love to do an Oscar Mayer exhibit.’”

The Oscar Mayer Museum in Wisconsin agreed to send the Pocket Museum several items to put on display. The items are hard to miss as they fill the museum’s window display with nostalgic and whimsical weiner memoriablia.

Robyn Lindsey, who came to see the weinermobile with her daughter Olivia, said it was a fun way to start the summer.

“(Olivia) loves to come out here to the miniature museum, and I thought it was just a fun day,” said Lindsey. “I’m a teacher, and we’re out for the summer.... Our first week off, I just wanted to bring her out here to have fun.”

The 2022 wienermobile crew made history by being the first all-female crew to drive it across the country.

