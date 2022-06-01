New program helps pets lose weight safely

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new exercise and nutrition program aims to help pets safely lose weight.

About 50% of pets are overweight, according to the Petal Animal Clinic.

To help get that percentage down, the clinic is offering a weight loss program called “Paws in Motion.”

The program is for cats and dogs, and it uses an underwater treadmill and a nutrition plan to help pets get to a healthier weight.

Petal Animal Clinic says Paws in Motion includes 10 sessions on the underwater treadmill, which start out at five minutes twice a week. We’re told the time will increase as pets gain endurance and build resistance.

Rehabilitation officials say doing underwater therapy may be safer for pets trying to lose weight than traditional outdoor exercise.

“A swimming pool is a great way to help your pet lose weight, however, their joints don’t go through all of the normal ranges of motion...,” said Erica Davis, a certified canine rehabilitation practitioner with Petal Animal Clinic. “With the treadmill, they’re getting more of a stride, they’re working every single joint and they’re more engaged and focused...”

“With a patient walking outside, they may step into a hole, they tear their ACL... with the underwater treadmill we’re able to give them some buoyancy, give them the support from the water and they’re able to walk a lot longer and get the exercise they need.”

Weight loss for our pets is so much more than fitting into a swimsuit:) Maintaining an ideal body weight for your cat... Posted by Petal Animal Clinic on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

For more information on the program, click here or call 601-584-8441.

