Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

New art gallery on display at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

The gallery is made up of artwork done by 25 local artists.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a new exhibit in town, and it sits up high in the sky.

On Wednesday, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum debuted “Milo’s Sky High Gallery.”

The gallery is made up of artwork done by 25 local artists.

The artists were asked to create a piece that best represents summertime in South Mississippi.

“During the month of June, we want people to come out and vote for their favorite because there are fabulous prizes for the people’s choice awards for the 25 banners that are up,” says Rick Taylor, Hattiesburg executive director of convention commission.

To vote for your favorite, you have to go to The Pocket Museum and find the Q-R Code on the wall.

We are so excited to be the highest art gallery in Mississippi this month! Come see our 25 banner contest winners and...

Posted by Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as...
Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

Latest News

New art gallery on display at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
New art gallery at the Pocket Museum
The Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County Library is diving into reading this summer!
Hattiesburg Library kicks off summer reading program
inside the Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile visits the Hub City
Needham Boot Camp
African American Military History Museum hosts 8th annual Needham Jones Bootcamp