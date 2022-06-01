New art gallery on display at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a new exhibit in town, and it sits up high in the sky.

On Wednesday, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum debuted “Milo’s Sky High Gallery.”

The gallery is made up of artwork done by 25 local artists.

The artists were asked to create a piece that best represents summertime in South Mississippi.

“During the month of June, we want people to come out and vote for their favorite because there are fabulous prizes for the people’s choice awards for the 25 banners that are up,” says Rick Taylor, Hattiesburg executive director of convention commission.

To vote for your favorite, you have to go to The Pocket Museum and find the Q-R Code on the wall.

We are so excited to be the highest art gallery in Mississippi this month! Come see our 25 banner contest winners and... Posted by Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.