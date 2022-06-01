Win Stuff
MSDH: New infant formula options available for WIC participants amid shortage

(Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com)
By WLBT.com Staff and Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is offering more options for some moms who need infant formula.

The Mississippi WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved product list.

WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a special supplemental food program for pregnant, breastfeeding, and post-partum women, infants, and children under five years of age.

The state said this will improve access to standard and medical formulas by allowing WIC participants to select from a greater variety of formulas.

Mississippi State Department of Health says the products are available from May 31 to August 31.

WIC participants who are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores may contact their nearest clinic to quickly change to an alternate formula that is currently available, MSDH said.

Participants are now able to return recalled products directly to the location of purchase for cash back, store credit, or a similar product.

Mississippi’s WIC Program does not have a reserve of infant formula. Jameshyia Ballard, Director of Vendor Management, says, “Nationwide manufactures’ shortages means we, too, are experiencing constraints in our ability to order medical formula. These new options for WIC participants are being used to help meet the needs of families.”

