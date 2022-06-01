Judge sentences man to 15 years for gun-related charges

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was sentenced on Wednesday to serve a total of 15 years after being convicted by a jury.

According to the 12th Judicial District Attorney, Lin Carter, Lyncoya Ratcliff, aka Cory Ratcliff, was sentenced to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm and five years for possession of a stolen firearm.

On August 12, 2019, at 9:45 p.m., a patrol officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Ratcliff for having a non-functioning headlight. Ratcliff reportedly also did not have a driver’s license.

During the stop, the officer overheard Ratcliff and a passenger discussing drugs being inside the vehicle. The officer then had Ratcliff step out of the vehicle. Drugs were found in plain view, and Ratcliff admitted the drugs belonged to him.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two loaded handguns, both within arm’s reach of where Ratcliff was seated. One of the handguns was reported stolen from a vehicle several months prior.

A background check of Ratcliff discovered he was a previously convicted felon and not allowed to be in possession of any firearm.

Ratcliff was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a stolen firearm. He proceeded to trial on May 17, 2022, wherein the jury shortly returned guilty verdicts for both charges.

Lyncoya Ratcliff, 43, of Hattiesburg. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, a sentencing hearing was conducted, where it was determined that Ratcliff has four previous convictions; criminal street gang activity, in Lamar County Circuit Court; felon in possession of a firearm, in Lamar County Circuit Court; possession of controlled substances, in Lamar County Circuit Court and forgery, in Forrest County Circuit Court.

Judge Bob Helfrick sentenced Ratcliff to 10 years in prison, day-for-day, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and five years in prison, day-for-day, for possessing a stolen firearm. The sentences will be served concurrently with each other.

“There are no excuses for convicted felons possessing any firearms, much less stolen firearms,” said Carter. “The patrol officers did an outstanding job in the professional, diligent manner in which they handled this traffic stop. I am glad these firearms are out of the hands of a four-time convicted felon and back with their rightful owners.”

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Buckley prosecuted the cases.

