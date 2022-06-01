Win Stuff
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a man who is accused of not registering as a sex offender.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, Gregory Harold Collins Jr. is wanted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and providing a fraudulent address.

Collins was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 24, 2008, in the Rock County, Wisconsin Circuit Court.

Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

