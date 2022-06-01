HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, an individual with an active warrant turned herself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County, turned herself in to HPD in connection to an active arrest warrant for identity theft.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

McLaurin was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

