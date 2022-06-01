Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, an individual with an active warrant turned herself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County, turned herself in to HPD in connection to an active arrest warrant for identity theft.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

McLaurin was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as...
Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

Latest News

Officials with Hattiesburg Clinic are giving people hydration tips as temperatures heat up.
Physician gives hydration tips as temperatures rise
.
Needham Jones Boot Camp 2022
Judge Bob Helfrick sentenced Ratcliff to 10 years in prison, day-for-day, for being a felon in...
Judge sentences man to 15 years for gun-related charges
If anyone has information regarding this person, you can contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
HPD seeking person in connection to U.S. 98 shooting